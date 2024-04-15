‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Theresa Nist Breaks Silence After Announcing Divorce From Gerry Turner

Theresa Nist is opening up days after publicly announcing her split from Golden Bachelor lead star Gerry Turner.

In her latest Instagram post, Nist thanked those who have expressed love, support, and kindness after she and Turner announced they were getting divorced.

“You are all such wonderful human beings,” she penned about her supporters. “It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text, or by direct message. You are all kind to do so.”

Theresa Nist went on to address those who are “confused and angry” about the breakup. “Please try to find it in your heart to understand and try a little kindness,” she wrote. “Not just for me, but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”

Sharing her thoughts about the marriage to Turner, Nist said it was one of the most incredible experiences of her life. It was also not something she expected to happen at her age. “I truly thought it was going to last forever,” she wrote about the marriage. “It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything. Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay.”

Despite the divorce from Turner, Theresa Nist pointed out she takes so many positives away from the experience. Among the positives are the friends she made on Golden Bachelor.

Nist then requested others to stay open to all experiences, opportunities, and love that may come their way. “Keep smiling, keep laughing,” she added. “I will. I love you all.”

Along with the touching words, Theresa posted a quote by Dr. Seuss that reads, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

‘Golden Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Says His ‘Heart is Forever’ With Thersa Nist and Gerry Turner

Just after Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced they were divorcing on Good Morning America, Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer shared his thoughts about the former couple.

In a post on Instagram, Palmer shared a snapshot of him with Nist and Turner during the show’s Final Rose special. “My heart is forever with these two beautiful souls,” he wrote with a heart emoji. “I am eternally grateful to have gotten to know Gerry and Theresa and to have been a small part of their journey.”

Palmer also stated Nist and Turner taught him a few things. “I learned a lot about life, love, and family watching and talking with them.”

He went on to wish them and their families nothing but happiness.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner announced their divorce three months after they got married on live TV. Before the split, the two were living separately, with Turner living in Indiana while Nist was in New Jersey.