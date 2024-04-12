‘Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Announce Divorce After Living Separately for Months

Just months after tying the knot, Gold Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have announced their divorce.

That’s right — despite happily (or so it seemed) attending the recent Disney+ party together, many fans believed the couple was still going strong. In fact, their appearance quelled rumors and doubts about the couple potentially being on the rocks due to multiple reports of living apart.

Now, we realize the Golden Bachelor pair wasn’t as secure as we thought.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said this morning on Good Morning America.

This news seemed to confirm the many buzzing suspicions around the health of Gerry and Theresa’s relationship. When fans learned that the two still lived apart after their wedding, many believed they were struggling to compromise.

In fact, an insider even told Us Weekly that the reason for their separate living arrangements was due to Theresa’s ongoing work as a senior compliance officer on the East Coast. Additionally, neither half of the couple wanted to leave their families behind. As a result, they decided to maintain a long-distance marriage for the time being.

Golden Bachelor Couple Gerry and Theresa Announce Divorce

Gerry and Theresa got married in January of this year. Though they continued to live apart, it didn’t seem like the distance would be a deal breaker for the couple.

In fact, back in December, Gerry revealed that their living situation actually wasn’t much of a concern at all.

“One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.'”

“And all of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone,” he continued. “The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.”

However, it seems their priorities shifted over time. According to Gerry, it’s “best for the happiness of each of us to live apart” and live near their own families.