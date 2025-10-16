‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Gerry Turner Reveals How He Was Made Into a Villain After Announcing His Divorce From Theresa Nist

Refusing to hold back, Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner spoke about how he was made into a villain after announcing his divorce from Theresa Nist.

While speaking to Us Weekly about his upcoming memoir, The Golden Years, Turner discussed how he was portrayed as a villain after he and Nist announced their divorce just a few months after their televised wedding.

“The question was constantly, ‘Why are they getting divorced so quickly?’ And I was, I believed, made out to be a villain,” Turner pointed out.

The former Golden Bachelor lead then said he and Nist had agreed in the divorce announcement. “We agreed that we would protect each other,” he said. “And I don’t feel like that happened. I felt like I was taking the brunt of the situation. And I go, ‘No, wait a minute. That’s not right. It’s 50/50.'”

Turner also spoke about the advice that he and Nist were given about sharing the divorce news. “We were strongly advised not to make any independent statements [after GMA]. Literally 48 hours later, she was making a statement to social media. And I go, “No, that was not what we agreed to do. That was not our plan.'”

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were married for approximately three months before calling it quits. They initially stated that they ended things after they couldn’t agree on where to live. Turner lives in Indiana, while Nist lives in New Jersey.

Gerry Turner Reveals If He Regrets Marrying Theresa Nist

As he continued to speak about the divorce, Gerry Turner revealed whether he had any regrets about marrying Theresa Nist.

“In the big picture, I’m happy that it all happened the way it did,” he said. “Because it got me to where I am.”

Turner further stated that he takes responsibility for his part in the split in the memoir. “I was a bit naive, I was a bad listener,” he noted. “I don’t probe well enough, and that’s both for my sake and for Theresa’s.”

The Bachelor Nation star admitted that if he had been better at some of those areas, the couple’s relationship might have turned out differently.

Regarding how he feels about Nist now, Turner said everyone deserves to be happy. “There’s nothing wrong with embracing a career like she does,” he added. “Maybe that’s her source of happiness. And I think that would be wonderful. I just wish I would have known that if that’s the case.”

Gerry Turner has since moved on from Theresa Nist and is now engaged to Lana Sutton.