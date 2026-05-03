kylie-jenner-hit-with-second-lawsuit-brought-on-by-employee

Days after a former housekeeper filed a lawsuit against her, Kylie Jenner is now facing a separate legal issue with another employee.

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According to The Independent, The Kardashians’ castmate is being sued by a fellow former housekeeper after allegedly ignoring pleas for help over alleged mental abuse by a staff supervisor.

The housekeeper, Juana Delgado Soto, lists Jenner, as well as staff supervisor Itzel Sibrian, Tri Star Services, and La Maison Family Services as the defendants.

In her filing, Soto stated she began working with Jenner in 2019. During her employment, Soto claimed she was subjected to racial discrimination, harassment, failure to pay wages, failure to prevent or remedy harassment, and more.

She further alleged that Jenner would subject her to a hostile work environment while withholding “legally compliant” meal and rest breaks. Things turned worse for Soto in 2023 when Sibrian became her supervisor.

Soto accused Sibrian of various forms of harassment. Among the harassment included mocking of her English, as well as laughing at her and calling her stupid.

In 2024, Soto reported the harassment to human resources. Although Sibrian was removed, the move was only temporary. The supervisor was later reinstated.

Upon her return to work, Sibrian allegedly retaliated by reducing Soto’s hourly wage. Soto was then assigned to unreasonable workloads. She ended up having to deal with changes to her schedule.

The Housekeeper Wrote Jenner a Letter About the Situation

Rather than returning to human resources about her situation, Soto wrote Jenner a letter.

In the note, Soto spoke out about her concerns, revealing that Sibrian was mentally abusing her.

“I really apologize for letting you know about all these situations,” she wrote. “I know you wouldn’t allow this to happen if you were aware of it.”

However, Soto claimed that instead of taking action against Sibrian, Jenner did the “absolute worse.” Soto was allegedly threatened with termination and was told never to contact Jenner again.

“Defendants told her she was no longer allowed to look at Kylie, smile at Kylie,” the lawsuit reads. “And if she saw Kylie, she would have to ‘disappear.'”

Unable to be subjected to the abuse any longer, Soto wrote a lengthy message to the defendants in August 2025. “I am sorry, I cannot do this anymore, every day you guys mistreat me, and I have bitten all my nails off, I cannot sleep at nights, and I always have anxiety because of the way you guys treat me. No matter what I did, no one helped me.”

Soto’s attorney, Della Shaker, issued a statement to The Independent about the lawsuit. “This is not an isolated incident or person, employees need to understand that they have rights and don’t need to suffer at the hands of their employers. During our investigation, we have uncovered a significant amount of evidence that will go through the judicial process to obtain justice for our clients.”

Another former employee is suing Jenner. In that lawsuit, the ex-housekeeper stated she was “treated with hostility and exclusion” during her employment.