Fellow ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Backs Taylor Frankie Paul in Her Restraining Order Battle With Ex Dakota Mortensen

Right before Taylor Frankie Paul was set to appear in court for her restraining order battle with her ex, Dakota Mortensen, fellow Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmate Jessi Draper filed an affidavit in support of the MomTok star.

Videos by Suggest

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Draper’s affidavit was submitted on April 29. Along with Draper, Paul’s sister, Aspen May, also filed an affidavit.

For her own affidavit, Paul disclosed “kicking admission” and “abusive texts.”

Paul and Mortensen appeared in court on Friday to address the protective order each has on the other and the custody arrangement for their 2-year-old son, Ever. The duo filed the protection orders following a physical altercation in February.

During the hearing, Commissioner Russell Minas stated the former couple cannot be in the same place for very long before the situation “turns violent.”

“I’m finding that there’s been violence both ways between these parties,” he pointed out.

Minas then noted that the duo needs to focus on putting their child first. “I’m hoping you’re not just people who thrive on the drama and the conflict,” he continued. “You guys have to figure out a lot here. You have to figure out how to function as coparents. This is dysfunctional.”

He went on to say that he intends to keep Paul and Mortensen “away from each other for now,” noting the decision is “what’s best” for their toddler. They are to “not be in the same place at the same time.”

“All of the evidence” seems to show that the exes being in the same place is a “bad idea,” Minas declared.

Both restraining orders are in effect for the next three years. Paul and Mortensen must stay at least 100 feet apart at all times.

Their next court hearing is on June 1.

Taylor Frankie Paul’s Attorney Issues Statement

Meanwhile, in a statement to PEOPLE, Taylor Frankie Paul’s attorney, Eric M. Swinyard, speaks out about the ruling.

“Taylor was incredibly candid with the Court that she is not perfect and owned her faults,” he stated. “Which is in direct contrast to how the other party presented their argument, despite evidence and input from law enforcement that showed otherwise.”

Swinyard also stated, “Taylor feels solidarity with the many survivors who have endured similar hardships behind closed doors and shared only part of their stories.”

He also said that Paul “remains grateful for the outpouring of support she continues to receive.” The attorney then added that his client “looks forward to continuing to cooperate with the Court to make progress in the custody case.”