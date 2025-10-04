‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Engaged Again, 15 Months Post-Divorce

Golden Bachelor alum Gerry Turner is giving love another shot, getting engaged just 15 months after his brief marriage to Theresa Nist fizzled out.

The 74-year-old announced his engagement to Lana Sutton in an Instagram post on Friday.

“We’ve got BIG news. The Golden Bachelor is OFF the market. I found my perfect match, and she said ‘YES’. I love this woman,” Turner gushed alongside several cute snapshots of him and Sutton.

Gerry Turner and Lana Sutton. (Image via Instagram / Gerry Turner)

The post shows beach photos of the couple and Sutton’s serious engagement bling, featuring a round-cut diamond and a diamond-encrusted band.

Fans React to ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Getting Engaged… Again

Despite Turner’s joy, many Golden Bachelor fans shared mixed reactions to his latest engagement in the comments section.

“How many times in a year can you say you found ‘the one’?” one bemused fan wrote. “And announcing the golden bachelor is off the market, like anyone is pining away for you,” another possibly jealous fan added.

Sutton shows off her engagement bling. (Image via Instagram / Gerry Turner)

Meanwhile, one eagle-eyed fan was already pulling out the red string and pushpins over Turner’s persistent “bachelor” branding.

“Happy for you, but are you really the ‘Golden Bachelor’ now? How does that work when the Golden Bachelor marries and divorces? Idk, that kind of sounds like erasing the fact you did not remain a bachelor and actually married…” the befuddled fan wrote.

However, plenty of onlookers were simply happy for the elderly star-crossed lovers.

“They kinda resemble each other! That’s how you know it’s a match,” one fan gushed.

“Congrats, Gerry! All the best!” former Golden Bachelor contestant Kathy Swarts chimed in.

The couple’s announcement comes 15 months after Turner’s divorce from his ex-wife, Teresa Nist, who received his final rose on The Golden Bachelor in 2023. Turner and Nist married in a televised ceremony in January 2024, officiated by franchise favorite Susan Noles at the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California.

The couple separated only 10 months later in November 2024. By May of this year, Turner went public with his next bride-to-be.