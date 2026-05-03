Beau Starr, Actor in Multiple ‘Halloween’ Movies, Dead at 81

Beau Starr, a veteran character actor known for his roles in the Halloween franchise and the crime classic Goodfellas, has died at the age of 81.

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He passed away on April 24 in Vancouver, Canada, from natural causes, according to his brother, fellow actor Mike Starr. Mike broke the tragic news to TMZ. His death was first shared by actor Christopher Serrone on Instagram, however, as asked by Mike.

“Please take a moment to help me remember a great guy. RIP,” he wrote.

Starr built a long and steady career in film and television, earning recognition for portraying Sheriff Ben Meeker in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989). His performances in the horror series made him a familiar face to fans of the franchise.

Beyond horror, Starr appeared in a range of notable films, including Goodfellas (1990), where he played Henry Hill’s father in Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed mob drama. His film credits also included Cinderella Man, Speed, and Devil in a Blue Dress, reflecting a career defined by consistent supporting roles across genres.

Beau Starr Also Featured In Many Television Shows

On television, Starr worked extensively throughout the 1980s and 1990s. He held a recurring role as Lt. Harding Welsh on the Canadian series Due South and made guest appearances on popular shows such as The A-Team, T.J. Hooker, and MacGyver. His steady presence on screen made him a recognizable figure to audiences across North America.

Born on September 1, 1944, in Queens, New York, Starr initially pursued a career in professional football. He spent time on the New York Jets’ practice squad and later played in the Canadian Football League before transitioning into acting in the late 1970s.

His brother described him as “very unique and special.” Tributes from colleagues and fans have also highlighted his versatility and dedication to his craft, as well as his life beyond acting as a father and grandfather.

Starr’s decades-long career, spanning both television and film, left a lasting mark on audiences and collaborators alike.