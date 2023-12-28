Glen Powell Gives Sydney Sweeney ‘All the Credit’ for Press Tour Dating Rumors

As romance rumors continue circulating about him and his co-star Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell seems to be handling the gossip well.

During a recent interview with Business Insider, Powell spoke about how he and Sweeney act like they are a couple while promoting their new film, Anyone But You. “I’ll pretty much give Sydney all the credit for this. I don’t have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she’s very smart. She’s very smart. And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry.”

Continuing to speak about Sweeney, Glen Powell stated, “I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing. But in terms of actual dating and actually being together? [laughs].”

Powell further explained that the great chemistry with Sweeney did create a headache for him. “The only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour,” he said. “I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff.”

Glen Powell then pointed out that it was easier for Sweeney to lean into everything because she’s in a very committed and wonderful relationship. “She’s very happy,” he continued. “So it was a little harder for me.”

In regards to doing any more films with Sweeney in the future, Powell said there have been discussions. “Sydney and I have talked about that. I find that Sydney is one of the few people I have worked with who is so impressive in front of the camera and behind the camera. She is an executive producer on this movie.”

Powell added that Sweeney is an impressive person and what she does on-screen is electric.

Sydney Sweeney Recently Shared the Dating Rumors Have Been Hard on Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney recently spoke out about the dating rumors and how they deeply impacted her co-star Glen Powell.

“It was really hard on Glen,” Sweeney told Glamour. “Which made me sad… because [otherwise] it was such a beautiful experience for the both of us. I care for him so much.”

Powell split with his longtime girlfriend, Gigi Paris, earlier this year. Amid discussing the chemistry between her and Powell, Sweeney publicly spoke about her relationship with businessman and producer, Jonathan Davino, for the first time. “I’ve never really shared that much [about my relationship],” she explained. “So the press loves to create drama in stories.”