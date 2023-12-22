Sydney Sweeney Reveals Dating Rumors Were ‘Hard’ on ‘Anyone but You’ Costar Glen Powell

Months after dating rumors circulated about her and Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney revealed the gossip was hard on her Anyone But You co-star.

During a recent interview with Glamour, Sweeney spoke about how photos of her and Powell being close on set set off the rumors. However, both of them were actually in relationships with different people at the time.

“It was really hard on Glen,” Sydney Sweeney stated about the situation. “Which made me sad… because [otherwise] it was such a beautiful experience for the both of us. I care for him so much.”

The rumors also coincided with Powell’s split from his longtime girlfriend Gigi Paris. The former couple had been dating since 2019. Hinting about the end of the relationship, Paris had posted a video of herself walking alone. “Know your worth [and] onto the next,” she wrote in the caption.

Along with discussing the rumors between her and Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney publicly discussed her relationship with businessman and producer Jonathan Davino. This is something she notably doesn’t talk about.

“I’ve never really shared that much [about my relationship],” she explained. “So the press loves to create drama in stories.”

Anyone But You, which is hitting theaters on Dec. 26, follows Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell). After a great first date, the attraction between the duo turns cold. However, they eventually find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding, which takes place in Australia. They make a deal to act like a couple during the festivities.

Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About Sudden Passing Of ‘Euphoria’ Castmate Angus Cloud

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney opened up about the sudden passing of her Euphora castmate, Angus Cloud. Cloud tragically passed earlier this year from an accidental drug overdose. He was 25 years old.

[My co-stars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying,” Sweeney recalled. “Because it was just such a shock. I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming and I won’t see Angus on set.”

Sydney Sweeney further stated that while filming, the co-stars’ eyes are on each other and they are there for one another. “Just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world,” she explained. “It’s just really interesting when someone passes away in our industry because they’re still alive in so many forms.”

The third season of Euphoria is set to premiere on HBO in 2025, with production beginning in 2024.