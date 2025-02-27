Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa’s Deaths Now Seen as ‘Suspicious,’ Investigators Say

Authorities are investigating the deaths of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, which they have described as “suspicious.”

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 64, were discovered at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday, along with their dog. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

According to a search warrant acquired by TMZ, the circumstances surrounding the deaths are “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation.”

“The reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened,” the warrant reads, per the outlet. “Deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak.”

Details So Far into the Investigation of Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa’s Death

According to TMZ, Arakawa was found lying on her right side on the bathroom floor near the countertop. A black space heater was spotted close to her head, and the outlet reported the deputy believed it might have fallen if Arakawa had collapsed suddenly.

TMZ also reports that the responding deputy observed an open orange prescription bottle on the countertop, with pills strewn across its surface. The outlet suspects she had been deceased for some time, as her body displayed signs of decomposition, including facial bloating and mummification of the hands and feet.

The fire department inspected the property and found no evidence of a carbon monoxide leak or poisoning, according to TMZ. Additionally, the outlet claims the New Mexico Gas Company conducted thorough testing of the gas lines both inside and around the residence.

“As of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence,” the gas company concluded, per TMZ.

The deceased dog, a German Shepherd, was discovered in a bathroom closet, approximately 10 to 15 feet away from Arakawa. Meanwhile, two other dogs were found alive and in good health—one inside the house and the other outside.

The bodies were found by two maintenance workers who reported not having seen them for about two weeks. Upon their arrival, they discovered the front door slightly open. However, according to the deputy per TMZ, there were no indications of forced entry.