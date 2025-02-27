gene-hackman-and-his-wife-found-dead-in-new-mexico-home

Gene Hackman, the Oscar-winning actor who starred in Superman and Unforgiven, was discovered dead in his New Mexico home on Wednesday, Feb. 26, alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa. He was 95 years old.

According to the New York Post, Hackman, Arakawa, 63, and their dog were all found dead in the home. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deaths, stating that foul play “is not suspected.”

The couple was last seen in public last spring. On Mar. 28, 2024, they were eating dinner at Pappadeaux’s Seafood Kitchen in New Mexico. They had been married since 1991.

Before the dinner outing, Gene Hackman and his wife were last seen together in public at the 2003 Golden Globes. During the event, Michael Caine and the late Robin Williams presented Hackman with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Gene Hackman Retired From Acting in 2008

Gene Hackman announced his retirement from acting in 2008.

“I haven’t held a press conference to announce retirement, but yes, I’m not going to act any longer,” he said at the time. “I’ve been told not to say that over the last few years, in case some real wonderful part comes up, but I really don’t want to do it any longer.”

The actor, who also wrote a few books, stated he liked the “loneliness” of writing. “It’s similar in some ways to acting, but it’s more private, and I feel like I have more control over what I’m trying to say and do.”

“There’s always a compromise in acting and in film, you work with so many people and everyone has an opinion,” he continued. “I don’t know that I like it better than acting, it’s just different. I find it relaxing and comforting.”

Hackman is survived by three children, Christopher, Elizabeth Jean, and Leslie Anne, with his late ex-wife, Faye Maltese.



