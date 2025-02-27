Gene Hackman’s Daughter Shares Cause of Death Theory as Investigation Begins

Gene Hackman’s daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, revealed what she and the rest of the family believe killed the late Oscar-winning actor as well as his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and his dog.

Videos by Suggest

As previously reported, the Superman and Unforgiven star and Arakawa were discovered dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The late actor was 95 years old at the time of his death. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office announced the deaths, noting that foul play “is not suspected.”

Elizabeth told TMZ that her father and stepmother’s deaths may have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. However, she and her family are unsure.

Sheriff Deputies Discovered Gene Hackman and His Wife While Conducting a Welfare Check

Although she said that law enforcement found no signs of foul play, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told the media outlet that he and his deputies haven’t ruled anything out. They are also still investigating the deaths.

Mendoza further stated that deputies performed a welfare check at the property and discovered the couple’s bodies. The gas company and fire department personnel also responded to ensure that no toxic fumes would endanger deputies during the welfare check.

Gene Hackman’s daughter also said that he and Betsy had been living in their New Mexico home since he retired from acting. Since retiring, the late actor had been spending his time painting. Elizabeth said his favorite film was The French Connection.

The last time Gene and Betsy were publicly seen was on Mar. 28, 2024. They had a meal at Pappadeaux’s Seafood Kitchen in New Mexico.

The couple had been married since 1991. The late actor is survived by three children, Christopher, Elizabeth Jean, and Leslie Anne, with his late ex-wife, Faye Maltese.