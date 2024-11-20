dave-coulier-defends-john-stamos-following-bald-cap-backlash

Coming to his Full House co-star and longtime friend’s defense, Dave Coulier speaks out after John Stamos was slammed for his bald cap Instagram post.

Stamos was hit with criticism earlier this week after posting some photos of him with a bald head next to, Coulier, who recently revealed that he is battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Although it appeared that he shaved his head in solidarity with Coulier, Stamos clarified he was wearing a bald cap.

“Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro, [Dave Coulier],” John Stamos wrote in his Instagram post. “You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity—it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you.”

However, not a lot of social media users were thrilled that Stamos wasn’t “fully dedicated” in his support for Coulier.

However, Dave Coulier quickly broke his silence on the situation, defending John Stamos.

“I’m sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I’ve just begun my cancer journey,” Coulier wrote on Instagram. “It’s our friendship (me and John) and this is how we are handling a very tough time”

He continued to defend Stamos by writing, I’m a comedian and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bad cap – being a true loving friend and brother.”

Stamos responded to the post by commenting with heart emojis.

Dave Coulier Reveals How Laughter Is Getting Him Through His Cancer Battle

Dave Coulier continued to write about how his own cancer battle has helped some of his fans.

“I’ve heard from so many people who have been inspired enough by my words and actions to say that they are going to check in with their doctors and get mammograms, a colonoscopy, or a prostate exam,” he stated. “I’m still going to laugh in the face of adversity.”

Coulier reflected on the loved ones he has lost to cancer, including his sister Sharon, his mother, Arlen, and his niece, Shannon.

“We tried to stay positive,” he wrote. “And we made each other laugh through the worst of it. So I’m choosing to spread the word about early cancer detection to help people. That’s just who I am.”

He then added, “I wish nothing but love for all of you.”