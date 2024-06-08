Former O.J. Simpson Detective Mark Fuhrman Barred From Police Work in California

Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman, who threw a wrench into the O.J. Simpson prosecution, is now benched from being a cop in California.

Fuhrman discovered the infamous bloody glove, which was the centerpiece of the “Trial of the Century” over O.J.’s involvement with the brutal murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Mark Goldman. However, Fuhrman’s repeated use of racial slurs in recordings obtained by the defense threw the detective’s credibility out the window.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Fuhrman has decades later been prohibited from engaging in police work in California.

The decision was issued by California’s Commission on Police Officer Standards and Training, which has been decertifying officers under a new police reform law. This initiative is part of California’s effort to rebuild public trust in law enforcement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

A few weeks ago, Fuhrman was deemed ineligible for police work due to his involvement in the O.J. case. The disqualification stems from his status as a convicted felon.

Mark Fuhrman Retired from the LAPD Decades Ago

In 1996, Fuhrman entered a no-contest plea to a felony perjury charge for lying about his use of a racial slur during his testimony in O.J.’s trial. O.J.’s defense team notoriously presented a tape in court where Fuhrman used the n-word. This audio conflicted with Fuhrman’s earlier testimony, in which he denied using the slur.

Since Detective Fuhrman discovered the bloody glove, O.J.’s legal team challenged his credibility by presenting old tapes of Fuhrman using racist language. This ultimately suggested that he might have planted the evidence.

Of course, O.J. Simpson’s defense strategy succeeded, leading to his acquittal. Ironically, it was Mark Fuhrman, convicted of felony perjury, who became the only person ever found guilty (outside of civil cases) of any crime related to the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Recent events may have led to Mark Fuhrman ceremonially getting the ax from the LAPD. O.J. passed away in April, and by May, the state had taken steps to bar Fuhrman from future police work.

It is uncertain whether Fuhrman, now in his 70s, had any interest in returning to law enforcement. He retired from the LAPD in August 1995. He has since transitioned into a lucrative career as a true crime author and a TV and radio personality. Additionally, he has served as an expert for Fox News.