Former ‘Howard Stern Show’ Writer Elisa Jordana Arrested After Assaulting Man on Livestream

Elisa Jordana, a former writer for the Howard Stern Show, was taken into custody on Monday for assaulting a man thought to be her boyfriend. The incident unfolded during a live broadcast.

In an incident showcased on Jordana’s YouTube channel this Monday, she and fellow YouTuber Zscorro found themselves embroiled in a heated altercation while in a car. Jordana confronted Zscorro about his purported infidelity, leading to her physically assaulting him.

A woman named Sarah, reportedly a recipient of thousands of dollars from Zscorro, called into the livestream. During the call, she claimed Zscorro threatened to expose her personal photos and phone number on the internet.

As Zscorro attempted to engage Sara directly in conversation, Jordana delivered a punch to his arm and shoulder. “Sara, I’m sorry about this,” he said before Jordana hit him in the nose with an open palm.“Don’t f–king talk!” she shouted out to him.

“She just like, almost broke my nose,” Zscorro exclaimed, before bellowing, “F–k you, c–t!”

The former “Howard Stern Show writer struck her reported boyfriend and YouTuber Zscorro during a livestream (Image via YouTube / Elisa Jordana)

Disturbing Confrontation Between Elisa Jordana and Her Alleged Boyfriend Ended Abruptly

Zscorro then told the Howard Stern Show alum that he would “deck” her if she hit him again. The man then seized Jordana’s hair, abruptly pulling her towards him, before striking her across the face.

Enraged, Zscorro demanded Jordana pull over during the tense moment. He also requested Sarah to call 911, though it was uncertain if she complied (she may have donated five dollars to the livestream, however). Jordana, whose real name is Elisa Ann Schwartz, responded with screams and apologies.

A fan donates money to Elisa Jordana as her alleged boyfriend yanks her hair while driving during a livestream. (Image via YouTube / Elisa Jordana)

Zscorro forced Jordana out of the car, and she sought help from another vehicle on the highway. Shortly after, he ended the livestream titled “Not Doing Good.”

Jordana was reportedly arrested on Monday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, facing charges of battery in connection with the incident.

“It was the second worst day of my life besides losing my dog Kermit. Lost everything in a day,” a beleaguered Jordana told the New York Post after the arrest.

It remains uncertain whether her boyfriend was taken into custody as well.

Jordana has had problematic relationships in the past. She was once engaged to the troubled comedian Andy Dick. However, she ended their courtship about two years ago.