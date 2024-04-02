Lee Siegfried, Howard Stern Personality Known as ‘Crazy Cabbie,’ Dead at 55

Lee Siegfried, famously known to fans of The Howard Stern Show as Crazy Cabbie, has passed away at the age of 55. No cause of death has been disclosed. In a 2021 Podcast appearance, Siegfried mentioned his health struggles, including being in a wheelchair and having autoimmune disorders like Guillain-Barre syndrome and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Radio DJ Cane Peterson officially announced the somber news on Facebook. “Sad update on this Easter Sunday,” he wrote. “At 7:09 last night, Lee Siegfried…Crazy Cabbie, peacefully passed away with the love of his life Lexi by his side.”

“He is no longer in pain, and he is now with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ,” Peterson added. “Nobody did radio better than Cabbie, and everyone that knew him loved him. He had a razor-sharp wit, an insatiable lust for life, and most importantly he had a heart of gold. We had our moments, but we were brothers who loved each other very much. Until next time, my friend.”

Friend and entertainment journalist Chaunce Hayden paid tribute to Siegfried on X (formerly Twitter). “This one really stings,” he wrote alongside a recent image of the DJ. “This guy had a heart of gold and considered him a friend. RIP Crazy Cabbie.”

Lee Siegfried was Beloved by Howard Stern Fans in Part Due to Boxing Matches as ‘Crazy Cabbie’

While originally from Minnesota, Siegfried gained fame as a frequent guest, “Crazy Cabbie” on The Howard Stern Show. He previously DJed for 92.3 K-Rock in New York and two major Twin Cities stations, according to NJ.Com.

His nickname “Crazy Cabbie” originated during his early radio days on The Andy Savage Show at Minneapolis’ 93.7 The Edge. Siegfried later joined the KQRS Morning Show when Howard Stern’s show landed in town.

Lee Siegfried (Howard Stern’s Crazy Cabbie) alongside Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots in 2001. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

While appearing on the Howard Stern Show, Crazy Cabbie featured in several boxing bouts. In one match, Crazy Cabbie faced off against Wack Pack member Angry Black, while in another, he sparred with Stuttering John Melendez.

Howard Stern Show fans took to social media to pay tribute to Lee “Crazy Cabby” Siegfried. “I will never forget Crazy Cabbie describing his view of the Towers from his roof. RIP Lee,” one fan wrote. “We all know You Won The fight,” they added, referring to his infamous bout with Stuttering John.

“Cabbie was the perfect character at the perfect time for his appearances on the Stern Show,” another fan Tweeted. “Whereas people tend to hide the skeletons in their closet – Cabbie showed them to the world. The title of “One of a Kind” was never more applicable.”