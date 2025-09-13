Florida Woman Allegedly Threatened To ‘Chop’ And Shoot Cable Company Worker Installing Equipment

A 65-year-old Florida woman, Charmaine Borger, is accused of threatening to “chop” and shoot a cable company employee who was installing fiber-optic equipment in her yard.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on September 5. A Port St. Lucie Police Department officer responded to a Southwest Ardmore Street residence after receiving a report of a disturbance in progress.

Upon arrival, the reporting party said that a cable company employee had arrived at the property to do a job. The man was installing a concrete fiber-optics box. However, the homeowner, Borger, allegedly threatened to shoot the employee after he refused to provide a permit.

The officer spoke with Borger and asked what the issue was. However, as per the affidavit, the woman became increasingly agitated. She expressed her frustration over the employee working at her property without her consent or prior knowledge.

According to the woman, she had asked the employee for a permit. However, he refused to do so, instead saying that he could show it to her but not provide a copy.

Alleged Threats

However, the reporting party alleged that the woman had issued troubling threats directed at the employee. Charmaine Borger allegedly told him that she was going to get her axe and “chop” him if he didn’t leave. Additionally, she also threatened to shoot him, telling the employee he was a “dead man” if he didn’t comply with her request, the affidavit said.

Another witness, Keri Childers, recorded the argument between Borger and the man. The affidavit alleged that, at one point, Borger told the man that, given that it was her property, she could “put a bomb” at a hole in her yard. When the man told her she couldn’t, Borger answered, “You don’t tell me what to do I will kill you,” according to the affidavit.

The police officers found probable cause for Borger’s arrest. While attempting to do so, Borger allegedly failed to comply with the officer’s orders to release her cellphone.

As a result, Charmain Borger was charged with simple assault – threatening violence, and resisting arrest – without violence. She is currently being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on a $750 bond.