Cosplay Influencer Allegedly Threatened To Blow Up Rival At Texas Convention

A 25-year-old cosplay influencer, Kendra Noel Manning, known online as “kit noel,” is accused of threatening to plant a bomb and blow up a rival at a Texas anime and gaming convention. Allegedly, the threat came as a result of an online supplement-related interaction.

As reported by the San Antonio Express-News, citing a San Antonio Police Department affidavit, Manning was arrested on Saturday, August 30. It all occurred at the San Japan convention, held in South Texas at the Convention Center. Manning was denied entry by law enforcement and even issued a criminal trespass warning.

This stemmed from an online interaction Manning had allegedly made before her arrival. According to the affidavit, a San Japan attendee posted on Instagram about Gamer Supps, a supplement for gamers. It had a booth set up at the convention. The user, as reported by KENS5, posted, “F-ck Gamersupps. Entitled Weirdos.”

Replying to the post, Manning allegedly wrote, “Planting a bomb in their booth today.”

Another user, however, believed she had taken things too far. They contacted the SAPD and notified them about the alleged bomb threat, believing Manning intended to go through with her Instagram comment.

After she was denied entry, according to the affidavit, Manning allegedly admitted to posting the threat before leaving the convention. She was later arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat. On Monday, September 1, she posted a $35,000 bond and was released.

As per the San Antonio Express-News, Kendra Noel Manning was placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring. She is required to undergo drug and alcohol testing and is prohibited from owning firearms as part of her bond conditions.

Manning, also known as “kit noel,” is a cosplay influencer with more than 115K followers on TikTok and more than 16K on Instagram. She has cosplayed as various DC and Marvel characters. These include, but are not limited to, Kitty Pryde, Wanda Maximoff, Harley Quinn, Black Cat, and Wonder Woman.

The New York Post reported that Manning was arrested on Sunday, contrasting with other reports. At the time of her arrest, the cosplayer was set to appear at the convention as Harley Quinn.