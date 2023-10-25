NFL Star Chandler Jones Brags To Cops ‘I’m A Millionaire’ In Bizarre Arrest Video

Police video of Chandler Jones’ September arrest has been obtained by TMZ Sports, revealing a 30-minute interaction filled with bizarre requests and rambling statements from the former NFL star. The video shows the former Raiders player making strange and sometimes amusing demands throughout the interaction with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers.

Jones’ encounter with the police began when officers confronted him outside his ex’s house, claiming he was in violation of a temporary protection order. The police body camera footage captured his behavior, which was peculiar right from the start.

A Bizarre Encounter

In the video, Jones can be heard making a series of unusual requests while sitting inside his Mercedes. He asked an officer to “grab me and take me out” and requested that they put his phone in another officer’s pocket. Jones then attempted to explain why he was parked outside his ex’s house, claiming he was merely dropping off a dumpster after taking out her trash.

His requests continued as he asked the officers to take off his hat, requested to sit on the ground, and even tried to get an officer to itch his nose and pull up his shirt.

As the situation escalated, the officers informed Jones that he would be taken to jail for violating the temporary protection order. However, he expressed concerns about fitting into the squad car due to his size and professional athlete status, claiming to have 112 sacks and playing for the Raiders.

Strange Inquires

At one point, he complained of back cramps and inquired about the brand of water available at the jail, asking if it was Dasani or Aquafina.

Jones also asked for the keys to his car, and as the interaction became increasingly agitated, he insisted that the officers take him to jail and threatened to make louder noises if they didn’t comply.

After being placed in the squad car, he told one officer, “I will not sue you,” before mentioning his millionaire status.

In September, Jones was booked on two separate charges of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order, and he was released. However, in early October, he was arrested once more for allegedly violating a temporary protection order by sending Instagram messages to his ex.

Chandler Jones, a 33-year-old pass rusher, has not played in the NFL since the 2022 season and remains a free agent. The Raiders cut him following his initial arrest in September, marking a challenging period in the athlete’s career and personal life. The peculiar and at times bizarre interactions with law enforcement, as seen in the video, have raised concerns about his well-being and decision-making.