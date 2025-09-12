Rhode Island Elementary School Employee Allegedly Bit Student Over Thrown Paint

A Rhode Island elementary school behavior interventionalist, Yaritza Martinez, is accused of biting a student. The alleged assault reportedly occurred after the student threw paint in the classroom.

As reported by PEOPLE, citing an incident report, the alleged assault occurred at Lilian Feinstein Elementary School in Providence on Friday, September 5. Police officers responded to the school after the student reported the incident to the school nurse.

While speaking with the school principal, it was revealed that Martinez was told to remain on school property. However, at the time, she was unreachable, the report alleged.

In an interview with police, the student victim allegedly told police that the incident stemmed from his request to paint in the classroom. However, Martinez reportedly denied his request and prompted him to throw paint across the room.

While it is unclear what exactly occurred next, the paint throwing eventually led to Martinez’s alleged biting. As reported by WJAR, the student suffered a “minor bite” that fortunately didn’t break his skin. However, the student’s guardian was reportedly not notified until school was dismissed.

Days after allegedly biting the student, Yaritza Martinez turned herself in on Tuesday, September 9. She is facing a simple assault or battery charge and is scheduled to return to court on November 7.

School Principal Addresses The Incident

A letter sent by school principal Maria Petrosinelli, obtained by ABC6, addressed the incident directly. She announced that Martinez was “immediately placed on leave.” She referred to the alleged biting as an “isolated incident.”

However, Petrosinelli also revealed that a separate incident occurred involving a separate school educator. While details have not been shared on what exactly happened, Petrosinelli mentioned that the educator engaged in “alleged unprofessional behavior.” That individual, just as Martinez, was placed on leave.

“As investigations are ongoing, we are limited in the details we can share,” Petrosinelli added. However, I want to assure you that these incidents do not reflect the values or character of our school community.”

“Lillian Feinstein Elementary is a welcoming environment, home to a vibrant student body, dedicated educators, and committed support staff. We take any breach of trust seriously. Inappropriate behavior by any member of our school community is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”