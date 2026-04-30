bam-margera-checks-in-to-hospital-emergency-room

Former Jackass star Bam Margera is facing health issues as he checks into the emergency room at an Indiana hospital.

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In a post on Instagram, the famed stunt performer revealed he had sustained a physical injury following a skateboard incident. “A hospital visit to New Albany, Indiana emergency room,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “A dislocated shoulder. I predicted. But it’s pulled muscles in my shoulder and neck. Luck me.”

Margera also shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing a sling.

Fans took to the comment section to offer kind words and support for Margera.

“Stay safe, man, hope you are ok!” one fan wrote. “You inspired me a lot over the years and have a great sense of humor and talent!”

Another fan added, “It’s been so wonderful to see you on a skateboard again. Heal up and take good care of yourself. We want to see more!”

Margera Previously Said Skakeboarding Helped With His Sobriety

Last summer, the professional skateboarder opened up about how skateboarding helped him overcome his addiction struggles.

“I realized I don’t need to be on any medication — skateboarding is my medication,” he told Fox News Digital. “As long as I do a trick a day, it keeps my sanity sane.”

However, Margera admits that skateboarding has come with some injuries.

“In 2013, when the doctors declared my legs as dry-rotted rubber bands from alcohol abuse, I kind of lost hope about skating,” he said. “But my wife, she’s a stretch coach. I stretch an hour a day, and my 45-year-old legs feel like their 22 again. So, my passion back to skating is completely there, and I do it every day.”

He also spoke about other health challenges he’s faced in recent years.

“I actually woke up eight days on life support with a tube down my throat with COVID and pneumonia,” he said. “And I found out I went into five seizures 20 minutes apiece just from staying up, not eating right, drinking too much, and that was when I decided I needed to change, and I needed to change now.”

Margera then noted, “When I detoxed and lost a little bit of weight, I got back on the skateboard again, and my muscle memory eventually came back. It was not easy, but now that it’s back and I’m doing it every day, a lot of tricks are coming way easier.”