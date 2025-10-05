Florida Teen Accused Of Staging Abduction, Shooting His Own Leg To Make It Credible

A Florida teenager, 17-year-old Caden Speight, is accused of staging an abduction in Marion County. Allegedly, Speight deliberately claimed he had been abducted by four men and stuffed him into a van, with the teen even going as far as shooting himself in the leg to make his ruse more credible.

According to a video statement issued by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Speight initially texted his family members that he had been abducted and shot in Dunnellon. This triggered a significant response from multiple law enforcement agencies and members of the community.

“Caden may be in the company of four unknown males, possibly Hispanic,” an AMBER Alert read. “They may be traveling in a light-colored van. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately.”

However, the AMBER Alert was soon cancelled after the authorities learned that the supposed abduction was false. Marion County Sheriff William Woods thanked the responders for their hard work, as they were able to determine that the initial details were “completely made up.”

A False Abduction

According to Woods, Speight had, in fact, purchased a bicycle, a tent, and camping supplies shortly before reporting his so-called “abduction.” He then took his bike and “rode away” to Wililston.

Authorities did find evidence that Speight had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. However, the claim that he had been shot by one of the kidnappers was proven to be false, Woods said. Speight is accused of shooting himself in the leg, causing a non-life-threatening injury. This occurred shortly before he was found by Williston citizens.

Sheriff Woods detailed that law enforcement is currently processing all evidence in the case. Once the investigation concludes, Caden Speight could potentially be charged. WPLG reported that he could face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Additionally, courts could require him to pay restitution for law enforcement costs.

“The resources and time we dedicate to finding a missing child are sacred, and we act on the highest presumption of danger when an Amber Alert is issued,” Uvalde Foundation Daniel Chaplin told the outlet. “This case tragically demonstrates the profound cost of a false report.

“We wasted countless volunteer hours, expended funds on a reward and extensive search efforts, and utilized our sophisticated school threat database.”

According to Sheriff Woods, Speight’s parents didn’t allow deputies to question him.