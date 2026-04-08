Rock Star to Undergo ‘Major Surgery’ With Hopes to ‘Extend’ His Life Amidst Mystery Health Issues

A rock star is set to undergo major surgery amidst mystery health issues, providing a health update after months of silence sparked concern.

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James Bourne of the pop-rock band Busted devastated fans last year after an unknown illness forced him to pull out of the band’s tour with McFly the day before it was scheduled to begin.

After months of silence, the pop-rock star has now shared a social media message explaining that he must undergo “major surgery that should extend [his] life.” Despite this, he insisted he wants to return to “touring and making music” as soon as he can.

Rock star James Bourne performs live on stage at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2025. (Photo by Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

“I realised it’s been about six months since I posted last,” the 42-year-old began in an Instagram Story on April 4, per UK outlet Metro.

“I have a plan in place to have a major surgery that should extend my life and hopefully make me well enough to come back to what I love the most, which is touring and making music,” Bourne continued.

“It really sucks to be out of the game. But there is hope!”

He did not provide further information about his health or the planned surgery.

Rock Star’s Surgery News Follows Pulling From Touring Last Fall

The surgery news comes after Bourne revealed in September that he would be pulling out of the live tour.

“The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham, and as excited as I’ve been all year for this tour to begin, I’m really sorry to say that over the last 8 days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows,” the pop rocker wrote at the time.

“There’s a lot of information I still don’t have about my condition, but my bandmates, management, and I are unanimous in deciding that I should focus on the medical stuff for now. I really hope I can be in a position to come back further down the line. It’s still going to be an amazing show, and I will miss being there! See you all as soon as possible,” he added.

Busted’s Charlie Simpson, James Bourne, and Matt Willis attend the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

“Feeling grateful to have the support of my girlfriend and my family. Taking a break for a while,” he wrote in the caption.

The pop-rock trio Busted formed in 2000, rising to fame with their 2002 hit “What I Go to School For.” After disbanding in 2005 for solo projects, some members formed McBusted from 2013 to 2015. Charlie Simpson, who wasn’t part of McBusted, later rejoined the band’s full comeback. Following another hiatus, Busted reformed for their 20th anniversary and remain together.