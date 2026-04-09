Shannen Doherty’s Ex-Husband Hospitalized for Alleged Overdose

Ashley Hamilton, the ex-husband of late Charmed star Shannen Doherty, has been hospitalized for an alleged overdose.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, the fellow actor was discovered last Thursday in a Los Angeles-area Airbnb. He had been experiencing a medical emergency involving an unknown substance. Sources say that he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Hamilton and Doherty made headlines when they got married after just two weeks of dating in 1993. However, the former couple called it quits after five months.

The actor, who previously appeared in Iron Man 3, has struggled with addiction over the years. He’s reportedly been to rehab more than 30 times. However, he seemed to experience improvement and had become a sober companion for those coping with substance abuse.

Hamilton Was Heartbroken Over Doherty’s 2024 Death

Hamilton publicly spoke out after Doherty’s passing in 2024. He told TMZ that he was heartbroken about the actress’s passing, despite their short-lived marriage.

“Shannen was not only my wife, she was my guardian angel,” he explained. “Even though things don’t always work out the way we hope they will, she stood by my side during some of my darkest times. My love and admiration for her lasted far longer than our short-lived marriage.”

Hamilton further shared, “Watching her battle that horrific disease with such stoicism was inspiring to many, but even more so to me since I am a cancer survivor.”

The actor also admitted that he had regrets about not reaching out to Doherty amid her cancer battle. He pointed out that he only wanted to give her space and peace at the time.

Doherty had opened up about her marriage to Hamilton just months before her death. During an episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast, the actress spoke about how the relationship led to her dismissal from Beverly Hills 90210.

“I sort of wish I would have been sat down and sort of looked at and said, ‘Listen, the end result is going to be this, you are going to get fired and none of us are willing to put up with it anymore and I understand that you have an issue in your personal life, but that also can’t bleed into work. You have to get your s—t together!'” she said.

Following her divorce from Hamilton, Doherty married Rick Salomon in 2002. The marriage was annulled in 2003. She then exchanged vows with her third and final husband, Kurt Iswarienko, in 2011.