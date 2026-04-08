President Trump Agrees to a 2-Week Ceasefire with Iran Following Civilization Destruction Threats

Despite his recent threats of civilization destruction, President Trump has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

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The president shared in a Truth Social post that the ceasefire was made following a series of conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan. They had asked him to hold off on the military force on Iran and “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

“I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump wrote. “This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.

Trump further stated that US officials have received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is “workable.”

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran,” he continued. “But a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.”

Trump went on to add, “On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution.”

Hours before reaching a ceasefire agreement, President Trump warned the entire civilization of Iran would have been destroyed if peace deal negotiations hadn’t been made by 8 pm ET on April 8.

Iran Responds to the US Ceasefire Agreement

Meanwhile, Trump shared a statement from the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, regarding the ceasefire agreement.

In the statement, Araghchi expressed gratitude for Prime Sharif and Field Marshal Munir for their efforts to end the conflict. The official further declared on behalf of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, “If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations.”

Araghchi further stated, “For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.”

However, other Iranian officials released statements to CNN about the ceasefire.

“The enemy, in its unfair, unlawful, and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat,” one statement reads. “Our hands remain on the trigger, and at the slightest mistake by the enemy, a full-force response will be delivered.”