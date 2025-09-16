Woman Sentenced After Falsely Accusing ‘Squid Game’ Star of Harassment

A South Korean woman has been sentenced to prison after making false claims about a Squid Game star for years.

Videos by Suggest

Gong Yoo, South Korean actor who is known across the world for his role in Squid Game as well as Train To Busan, underwent a defamation lawsuit against a middle-aged woman who had been spreading false and alarming messages online for a sustained period of time.

According to reports, per The Daily Star, the Daejeon District Court’s Criminal Division 5 reached a verdict on July 29. The unnamed woman in her 40s has been sentenced to six months in prison and suspended for two years of probation.

The court found her guilty of violating South Korea’s Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilisation and Information Protection.

According to reports, the woman made 235 defamatory statements toward Gong Yoo online. She began her tirade in 2020, where it lasted until 2021. Although no more statements were made since then, she had still extensively violated the aforementioned act and had hurt the actor’s image.

One alarming statement read, “I’m being threatened from behind, and there isn’t a single day I haven’t been threatened. He torments me to the point of neurosis.”

Gong Yoo Found Not Guilty Of Harassment And Threats

Considering the shocking nature of the statements, a thorough investigation ensued. Authorities found, however, that Gong Yoo had no personal contact with the deranged keyboard warrior.

It was concluded that her claims were fabricated.

“The claims made by the defendant are not only baseless but were spread persistently over a long period,” the court said. “While public figures are subject to greater scrutiny, the severity of this crime cannot be overlooked.”

Apparently, the court added that the woman had a history of similar offences, although no more details were given. The woman’s admission of guilt and willingness to seek medical treatment were considered in their sentencing.

Let’s hope she receives the help she needs.

Gong Yoo is known for playing The Recruiter in Squid Game seasons one and two. He’ll soon return to Netflix for another show, however: Show Business.