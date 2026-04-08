26-Year-Old Star ‘Passed Away Unexpectedly’: Funeral Already Held for Zepa

Beloved content creator Zepa has died, according to a heartbreaking announcement on her official X account.

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“Zepa has passed away unexpectedly,” a translated April 5 announcement on the 26-year-old’s X account reads. “On behalf of the deceased, I deeply apologize for the abrupt news of their passing. The funeral was held privately with only family members in attendance. We sincerely thank you for the kindness and support extended to the deceased during their lifetime.”

No cause or time of death was given.

Known for her comedy and lifestyle content, Zepa had over 1.4 million followers across X, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

The content creator was also open about her struggles with alcoholism, documenting her high alcohol intake and her attempts to reduce it. On March 31, she posted on X about having an “alcohol dependency.”

Earlier in March, Zepa shared a series of videos on her TikTok page where she responded to fan comments and participated in a viral dance trend.

Meanwhile, Zepa’s final Instagram post is filled with comments from mourning fans.

“There must be many people who were healed by your smile. Rest in peace, at least,” one top comment read. ” I will always love you, Zepa! Rest easy, my friend,” another fan offered. “I still can’t believe it, but I sincerely pray for your soul’s eternal peace,” a third fan wrote.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7.