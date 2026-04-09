latest-court-update-in-matthew-perry-death-investigation

Nearly two and a half years after Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54, there is a new court update about the late actor’s death investigation.

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According to local media outlet ABC 7, Jasveen Sangha, who is known as the “Ketamine Queen,” was sentenced to 15 years in prison for providing the ketamine that killed Perry in late 2023.

In 2025, Sangha pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors previously alleged that Sangha had distributed the ketamine to Perry’s acquaintance, Erik Fleming. He then gave them to the late actor’s live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who then administered at least three shots of the drug on October 28, 2023.

Perry was found unresponsive in the jacuzzi at his Los Angeles-area residence that same night. His autopsy later showed that he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

“After learning from news reports of Perry’s death, Sangha called Fleming on Signal to discuss how to distance themselves from it,” the Department of Justice previously shared in a statement. “That day, Sangha updated the settings on the Signal apps to automatically delete her messages with Fleming. She further instructed Fleming to ‘Delete all our messages.'”

The Late Actor’s Stepmother Speaks Out About the Pain ‘Ketamine Queen’ Caused

In a statement reviewed by PEOPLE, Matthew Perry’s stepmother, Debbie, requested the maximum sentence for Sangha.

“The pain you’ve caused to hundreds, maybe thousands, is irreversible,” she wrote. “There is no joy… No light in the window. They won’t be back. You caused this… You who has talent for business enough to make money chose the one way that hurts people.”

She then stated, “Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won’t be able to hurt other families like ours.”

At the sentencing, Sangha appeared and showed remorse for her actions. “I am deeply ashamed of how my actions affected all the families here today,” she said.

Sangha added that she has “done everything” she can to be a “better person.”

Perry’s father, Keith Morrison, addressed her in court. “I don’t hate you. You’re a drug dealer. You supplied an addict.”

He also stated, “Matthew was funny and brilliant and sad and miserable and happy and generous and kind and infuriating in every way.”

Morrison then added that he felt bad for Sangha’s family. “You have to have a heart of stone to wake up every morning and make a business out of feeding off the addictions of vulnerable people who are desperate for drugs. Then, when you’re forced to confront what you have done, if you don’t feel some sense of shame or sorrow, then you’re not even human. And she is clearly human. She is now facing the sentence.”