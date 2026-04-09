‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Dies of MND: Michael Patrick Was 35

Michael Patrick, who once appeared as a wildling rioter during the sixth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, has passed away following a battle with Motor Neuron Disease (MND). He was 35 years old.

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The late actor’s wife, Naomi Sheehan, confirmed on Instagram that he had died on Tuesday.

“Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice,” she wrote. “He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease 1st February 2023. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there.”

She also wrote, “He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends.”

Sheehan further opened up about her late husband’s battle with the neurodegenerative condition.

“It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him,” she explained. “Not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life. He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man.”

Sheehan then shared a quote that Patrick loved. “The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink, and somebody to love you.”

She went on to add, “So, don’t overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love.”

What Is Motor Neuron Disease?

According to the NHS, Motor Neuron Disease (MND) is a neurological condition that causes muscle weakness that worsens over a few months to years. It is usually life-shortening, and there is no known cure.

Among the first symptoms that one might experience with MND include stiff or weak hands; weak legs and feet; and twitches, spasms, or muscle cramps.

Those with MND may also experience breathing difficulties, as well as swallowing and speaking struggles. They may also produce excessive amounts of saliva and be unable to walk or move.

There are four main types of MND: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Progressive bulbar palsy (PBP), Progressive muscular atrophy (PMA), and Primary lateral sclerosis (PLS).

“As MND gets worse, you will have difficulty moving and you may need a wheelchair,” NHS points out. “You may also need a machine called a ventilator to help you breathe and assistive technology to help with speech.”