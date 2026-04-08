Disneyland Bans Popular Accessory From Top Rides Following Series of ‘Guest Behavior’ Incidents

Disneyland is officially banning the popular Stanley Cup from top rides after a series of “guest behavior” incidents.

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According to the New York Post, Disneyland is no longer allowing guests to bring their Stanley cups after the accessory was linked to some of the park’s temporary ride closures.

Along with Stanley cups, smartphones are no longer permitted on some rides, including Mickey & Minnie’s Runway Railway. It was reported that Disneyland cast members are now required not to start the ride if they see a guest with a phone in their lap or hand.

The New York Post reported that if an iPhone were to drop from one of the ride’s trackless vehicles, it could trigger a “sensor hit” and completely shut the attraction down for hours.

In an effort to avoid such a situation with Stanley cups, Disneyland has installed shelves dedicated to storing the accessory while guests go on rides.

What Items Are Officially Banned From Disneyland?

Although smartphones and Stanley cups are simply banned on rides, other items are not permitted at Disneyland altogether.

Firearms, ammunition, knives, and weapons of any kind are prohibited in the park. Smoking marijuana or other illegal substances is also not permitted at any time. Other items include Fireworks or other similarly explosive and/or flammable objects, smoke machines, fog machines, noisemakers (horns, whistles, large megaphones), and recreational devices (drones, remote-control toys, skateboards, scooters, inline skates, bicycles, or shoes with built-in wheels).

Wagons, including stroller wagons, are not allowed as well. Selfie sticks, hand-held extension poles for cameras or mobile devices, flags, and banners are not allowed in the parks.

With the exception of Disney Resort hotels, glass containers (except baby bottles) are not permitted.

Guests are also only allowed to smoke cigarettes and vapes in specific areas on the Disneyland property.

“For the comfort of all Guests, the theme parks, the Esplanade between the parks, and the Downtown Disney District are smoke-free,” the Disneyland website reads. “The smoking of tobacco, e-cigarettes, or other products that produce a vapor or smoke is allowed only in designated outdoor smoking areas. Guests may not smoke in Disney Resort hotel rooms, on patios or balconies.”

The Disneyland website further states that all persons, bags, parcels, clothing, and other items may be subject to screening/security checks. “We reserve the right not to allow any bag, parcel or other item and to deal with any unattended object, bag or luggage in such way as we consider appropriate.”

