Florida Man Killed 20-Year-Old After Accusing Victim Of Stealing Socks

A 31-year-old Florida man, Jerome Alexander Parker, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2024 murder of Nasir Delaney-Rowland. He killed the 20-year-old after he accused him of stealing some socks at a Tampa park.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, Parker was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, September 2. He was previously found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder in connection with the August 2024 killing of Delaney-Rowland.

The incident ocurred back on August 9, 2024, as per a probable cause affidavit cited by Law & Crime. At around 7:15 p.m., Tampa Police Department (TPD) officers responded to a shooting report at Copeland Park.

Upon arrival, police found 20-year-old Delaney-Rowland on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was promptly transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. An autopsy confirmed that he had been shot in the head, with the bullet passing through his skull, penetrating the brain.

A woman, who was with the victim at the time, shared a statement with police. The couple, along with some friends, were at the park and “observed a package of new black socks lying on the ground.” Delaney-Rowland picked up the socks.

Stolen Socks, Murder

However, as they were walking toward Copeland Park’s picnic area, a man, Parker, rode up to them on a bike. He yelled at them and accused Delaney-Rowland of “stealing his package of socks.”

Parker dismounted his bike and “aggressively approached” Delaney-Rowland, reaching for what seemed to be a firearm, the affidavit said. Seeing this, the victim punched Parker in the face, making him fall to the ground. Then, the 20-year-old threw the socks to the ground, later to be picked up by Parker.

Delaney-Rowland continued walking to the picnic area, but Parker continued to approach him aggressively after getting up from the ground. Then, he brandished a pistol and threatened to shoot the victim and “Teach [Delaney-Rowland] a lesson.”

The 20-year-old tried to ask for help, but no one came to his aid. As a result, Delaney-Rowland punched Parker once again in the face. Parker, then, shot him in the back of the head.

Jerome Alexander Parker fled the scene on a different bike, leaving the socks behind. He was initially charged with first-degree murder.

“This was a completely senseless act of violence that took a young man’s life,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said at the time. “I’m thankful that the diligent work of our detectives led to an arrest which, I hope, provides a small sense of closure for the loved ones of the victim.”