Florida Woman Who Murdered Former Son-In-Law Cries In Court As She Is Sentenced

A 75-year-old Florida woman, Donna Adelson, was convicted of her former son-in-law’s 2014 murder. As she was found guilty, the elderly woman cried out in court and sobbed, shocked

As reported by PEOPLE, following a weeks-long trial, Adelson was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation of murder on Thursday, September 4. She is the fifth person to be convicted of the 2014 murder-for-hire death of Daniel Markel, Adelson’s former son-in-law.

As shown in the courtroom video shared by the Tallahassee Democrat, Adelson, in shock, uttered “Oh my god,” as the judge announced the first-degree murder guilty verdict. Judge Stephen Everett answered, unmoved by Adelson’s outburst and tears, “Mrs. Adelson, control yourself.”

The elderly woman, however, continued her tantrum, crying and repeatedly saying, “Oh my God.” As a result, Judge Everett wasn’t having any of it. He went down on Adelson for her continued attitude while the verdict was read.

“Mrs. Adelson, while this was not the outcome I’m sure that you desired, there will not be any further outbursts in front of the jury,” Everett said. “If you cannot control yourself, I am going to have to determine if you will be removed from the remainder of this process. Do you understand what I am saying to you?”

The tense moment was followed by a two-minute break, and Judge Everett then allowed Donna Adelson to get some tissues. Her sentencing has yet to be scheduled. She faces life in prison.

Murder-For-Hire Plot

Back on July 18, 2014, Daniel Markel, a law professor, was shot twice in the head in his Tallahassee garage. Five people in total have been convicted of his murder. Court records show that the Adelson family orchestrated Markel’s murder over a custody dispute with her ex-wife, Adelson’s daughter Wendi, CNN reported.

In total, Markel’s murder-for-hire plot cost the Adelson family approximately $100,000.

In 2023, Charlie Adelson, Donna’s son, was found guilty of the same charges his mother faced. His former girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, alongside gang member Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia, Magbanua’s children’s father, were also convicted.

Wendi Adelson has denied any involvement in Markel’s murder and has never faced any charges.

Markel’s family was present in the courtroom. Among them is Phil Markel, Daniel’s father. The grieving man told the judge the family wishes for the 75-year-old to spend the rest of her life behind bars.

“I wish her to live to 120, alone in her jail cell,” Phil Markel said during Adelson’s sentencing hearing, as per USA Today. “I wish that every day of her remaining days, she thinks about the harm she has caused so many.”