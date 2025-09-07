Illinois Father Shot At Bird, Killed His 14-Year-Old Daughter Instead: Sheriff’s Department

A 34-year-old father, David Schultheis, is accused of killing his 14-year-old daughter, Emma, while he allegedly tried to kill a bird. He now faces charges in connection with the heartbreaking incident.

Videos by Suggest

According ot a news release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD), the incident occurred on July 21. At around 1:34 p.m., MCSD deputies and emergency services responded to a State Route 3 location in Waterloo, Illinois. They had received a report of a 14-year-old girl who had been shot.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found Emma Schultheis, who had suffered a gunshot wound. While life-saving efforts were started and she was rushed to a local hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

More than a month later, on August 26, the MCSD concluded its investigation and submitted the case to the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office. Days later, on Tuesday, September 2, Monrey County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb issued charges against two individuals, including Emma’s father, David Schultheis.

Father Charged

The MCSD alleged that Schultheis fired a handgun while trying to kill a bird that had entered a brick building. The 34-year-old father, to do so, only inserted his arm into the room, but kept his head outside to prevent being hit by ricochet, authorities said.

The bullet ultimately struck the bird. However, it also passed through it, exited the building, and fatally struck Emma, the MCSD said. As a result, David Schultheis was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.

The second individual who was charged was Karen Schwarze, 58. According to the MCSD, she allegedly concealed Emma’s death “knowing that her death resulted from homicidal means.”

Schwarze is also accused of concealing Schultheis’ gun, a Taurus .40 caliber pistol, in an attempt to prevent his prosecution. Finally, the MCSD alleged that the 58-year-old woman attempted to influence others not to speak with law enforcement agents during the early stages of the investigation.

Karen Schwarze was charged with concealment of a homicidal death and obstruction of justice.

Schultheis surrendered himself to the police and is being held at the Monroe County Jail. Schwarze, meanwhile, was “making arrangements” to surrender herself to the authorities as of September 3.

“There are no words that can adequately express the heartbreak and gravity of this tragic event,” the MCSD said. “The death of a child under any circumstances is profoundly devastating. Regardless of the emotional and procedural complexities, our mission is to deliver truth, accountability, and justice for the families involved and for the community we serve.”