Elon Musk’s Estranged Father Accused Of Heinous Crimes Against His Children And Stepchildren

Errol Musk, the estranged father of billionaire Elon Musk, has been accused of sexually abusing his children and stepchildren in a New York Times investigation.

According to the outlet, the earliest of the accusations came about in 1993. At the time, Errol Musk’s stepdaughter, who was 4 years old at the time, told family members that he had touched her inappropriately.

Specifically, Errol’s stepdaughter told her aunt that he had placed her on a row of trash cans in their Pretoria home in South Africa and touched her. Her aunt, Ms. Smit, contacted the authorities.

The charges, however, were withdrawn by Heide-Mari Bezuidenhout, Errol Musk’s then-third wife and mother of the then-4-year-old. This was part of a divorce settlement. Later, a judge granted Errol the custody of a daughter they shared during their marriage. According to The Times, two judges rejected the child abuse allegations at the time.

Bezuidenhout then remarried Errol Musk around 1999 and had another daughter.

Years later, in 2002, while visiting Elon Musk in California, the now 14-year-old stepdaughter found Errol Musk allegedly sniffing her dirty underwear. Police were alerted, and a restraining order was reportedly filed against him.

Elon and Errol Musk became estranged by that time.

Further Abuse Allegations

Bezuidenhout divorced Errol Musk in 2003 and returned to South Africa. However, the woman would then reconnect with Errol. In 2009, the stepdaughter, then 21, claimed in an interim protection order that his former stepfather had kissed her.

He would then father two children with her former stepdaughter in 2017 and 2019, The Times reported, although she has said he only shared one with him, a boy. The now-37-year-old former stepdaughter told the outlet that she and her children do not live with Errol Musk.

Other family members have accused the now-79-year-old of abusing two of his daughters and a stepson. Shockingly, in 2022, his 5-year-old son he shared with his former stepdaughter, also accused him of groping.

Errol Musk has denied all allegations, none of which have led to charges being filed against him.

In what appears to be a teary 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Elon Musk called his father a “terrible human being.”

“You have no idea about how bad,” Elon said at the time. “Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done.”

Elon said that his relationship with his dad is broken for good.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.