Tennessee Man Allegedly Killed Woman With Double Barrel Shotgun During Argument Over Religion

An elderly Tennessee man, 69-year-old Calvin Johnson, Sr., is accused of killing a woman with a double-barreled shotgun. Johnson allegedly murdered 45-year-old Tamara Perkins during an argument over religion.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 23. Johnson, Perkins, and a third individual were drinking at a Morningside Street residence in Memphis.

At some point, Johnson and Perkins engaged in a heated argument “over religion,” according to the third individual’s account of events.

What began as a verbal argument soon turned physical, as Perkins poured a drink on Johnson’s head and proceeded to slap him on the back of his head, the affidavit said. With Johnson apparently humiliated, he allegedly entered his room and returned shortly after with the aforementioned shotgun.

Then, he is accused of fatally shooting Perkins, “without a word and seemingly unprovoked,” police alleged. The third individual told authorities that Perkins had no weapon on her and had not threatened Johhnson in any way.

‘I Shot Her’

A Memphis Police Department officer responded to the Morningside Street residence and found Perkins unresponsive. She had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left abdomen. The affidavit added that she was lying next to a double-barreled shotgun inside the house.

The responding officers observed Johnson on top of Perkins, and he allegedly told them, “I shot her.”

Tamara Perkins was rushed to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased shortly after, and Calvin Johnson was arrested.

Then, homicide detectives interviewed Johnson. Before he was Mirandized, the elderly man began uttering unprompted phrases, police alleged. These included, “I killed her,” “I’m in trouble, ain’t I?” and “I messed up, didn’t I?” the affidavit said.

When he was finally read his Miranda rights, he reportedly refused to answer any questions the detectives asked. Allegedly, he told them, “She came at me and she a big woman.”

Johnson is charged with one count of first-degree murder. Court records obtained by Law & Crime show that he has a bail hearing scheduled for September 29, and he is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, October 2.