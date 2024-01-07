Fellow ‘Speed Racer’ Star Emilie Hirsch Mourns Christian Oliver Following Tragic Accident

Speed Racer star Emilie Hirsch is mourning his co-star and friend Christian Oliver and Oliver’s two daughters following their deaths on January 4.

On Instagram, the actor posted a photo of himself and Oliver posing during a Netflix premiere event. Beside the picture, he penned a heartfelt letter about his loss.

“I am still in a state of shock upon hearing the news of the passing of my beloved friend Christian Oliver and his two wonderful daughters in a tragic plane crash in the Caribbean,” he began.

Hirsch explained that he and Oliver started their friendship while filming Speed Racer in Germany. Once filming wrapped up, they remained friends and made it a priority to visit each other in L.A. as often as possible.

Emilie Hirsch Remembers Christian Oliver As a ‘Loving Father’ and ‘Nicest Guy’

The actors went on to start families at the same time. Hirsch’s son, Valor, is roughly the same age as Oliver’s late daughters. That shared bond brought the two even closer. Hirsch said that he and Oliver “were practically neighbors” before Oliver passed and their “children went to school together.”

The 38-year-old joked that his son and Oliver’s daughter had “a little crush going on” when the kids were in kindergarten.

“His daughters Madita and Annik were the most beautiful, precious angels you could imagine, and he was a loving father who never ceased to surprise me in his devotion to them,” Hirsch continued. “He was also literally the nicest guy you would ever meet- he brought joy and intelligence wherever he went, and a hilarious sense of humor that would have us in stiches for hours on end. Endless hilarious Hollywood stories. So many memories. Such wonderful people.”

In the musing, Emilie Hirsch warmly remembered how popular Christian Oliver was, especially at Hollywood parties. He said he was “floored” over how “literally everyone” greeted Oliver with pure excitement.

“He was just the nicest, most fun guy you’ll ever meet. When I would be at my lowest moments through the years, I could always count on Christian to be a beacon of hope and inspiration for me,” he shared. “His words of encouragement and love and optimism I can still hear.”

Hirsch concluded by saying, “My heart goes out to Jessica, who survives, we love you Jessica and we are so, so sorry and here to support you as you deal with this unimaginable loss.”