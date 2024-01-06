Christian Oliver’s Wife Speaks Out Following Death of Actor, Two Young Daughters in Plane Crash

Christian Oliver’s wife, Jessica Klepser, has released a statement following the death of her husband and their two young daughters, Madita and Annik.

Amy Jordan, creator of WundaBar Pilates, posted the statement on Instagram on Klepser’s behalf. Klepser serves as the company’s California regional manager.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members,” it reads. “Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive.”

Christian Oliver, an actor and producer who starred in films such as Hunters and English Estate, and his daughters died while flying over the Caribbean from the island of Bequia to St. Lucia. The pilot and plane owner, Robert Sachs, also died in the crash.

Fans Can Donate to a GoFundMe Set up for Christian Oliver’s Family

Sachs radioed the nearest tower to report mechanical issues shortly before the crash. When the plane went down, authorities, fishers, and divers attempted to rescue the passengers. First responders pronounced all four dead at the scene.

“Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances,” the statement continues. “Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art.”

Oliver, who also worked as a real estate agent, leaves behind Jessica, his parents, and one sister.

“His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him,” says the statememt.

Madita and Annik are survived by Jessica, their grandparents, and “several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany.”

“The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities.”

The family asks that friends and fans donate to a GoFundMe page “in lieu of flowers.”