actor-christian-oliver-and-two-young-daughters-killed-in-plane-crash

Christian Oliver, who is best known for his role in Wrong Turn and Speedracer, was reportedly killed alongside his two young daughters in a plane crash off a Caribbean island on Thursday, Jan. 4. He was 51 years old at the time of his death.

According to Page Six, Oliver and his daughters Annik and Madita were on board the aircraft going from the island of Bequia to nearby St. Lucia when their single-engine plane “plummeted into the ocean.”

The pilot and owner of the plane, Robert Sachs, also perished in the crash. The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police reported that the plane experienced difficulties just before the crash. Sachs notably contacted the control tower at Bequia to report the issues and his plan to return. His last communication with the tower went through just before the crash.

Along with authorities, fishers and divers quickly arrived on the scene to save the passengers. Unfortunately, their bodies were recovered and they were all pronounced dead. Page Six also revealed a cellphone video captured the moment when the plane crashed into the water.

“The selfless and brave acts of the fishermen and divers is very much appreciated,” authorities stated. Further details about the aircraft’s issues before crashing have not been revealed at this time.

Christian Oliver took to Instagram earlier this week to share a snapshot of him and his daughters celebrating the new year at an undisclosed beach. “Greetings from somewhere in paradise,” he declared. “To community and love… 2024 [here] we come!”

Oliver shared Annik and Madita with Jessica Mazur. Along with Speed Racer and Wrong Turn, Oliver had roles in other hit films such as Valkyrie, Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, and The Good German.

Christian Oliver’s Social Media Followers React to the News

Following reports about Christian Oliver and his daughter’s deaths, the late actor’s social media followers quickly took to his Instagram account to share their reactions to the news.

Podcast host Josh Trent stated that the situation was so surreal. “I can’t imagine the pain that the mother of your children is going through,” he wrote. “Sending you and the family, my deepest, heartfelt love and I know there’s nothing that I could say that would assuage the bereavement of those who love you including me.”

A fellow follower wrote, “RIP Christian Oliver! Feeling for you and your family… My heart goes out to yours. Life is such a mystery and often so fragile.”