Father Of Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Allegedly Stabbed Football Coach, 25 Times

The father of NBA star Jaylen Brown, 57-year-old Quenton Marselles Brown, was arrested on attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing a football coach up to 25 times.

Videos by Suggest

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 20. At around 5:45 a.m., police arrived at South Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas and found a male, identified by CBS News as Cross Tupuola, a youth football coach. He had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The report, also reviewed by News 3, alleged that Brown and Tupuola had gotten into an argument over a parking space. Witnesses told police that the altercation between the two started over a “door ding.”

Tupuola’s girlfriend detailed that they were sitting in the parking lot when an SUV parked next to them. A man emerged from the SUV, hitting Tupuola’s vehicle’s side door with the SUV’s door. While checking the damage, the other man, allegedly Brown, insisted it was “just a bomb” and even called Tupuola a “b-tch a–,” the report said.

Tupuola slapped the SUV’s side mirror and, after Brown asked if “he wanted to go,” the alleged victim said yes. Alllegedly, when Tupuola turned his back, Brown produced “an unknown object from his right side.” Then, he “swung his arm in a straight stabbing motion and struck [Tupuola] in his back,” the report added.

One witness told the police that Brown allegedly stabbed Tupuola up to 25 times.

Tupuola Hospitalized, Brown Arrested

The alleged victim fled the area to a local pharmacy, where he waited for an ambulance. Doctors found that Tupuola, listed in critical condition, had suffered stab wounds to his back, upper right clavicle area, and left hand, as per News 3. He also suffered a broken rib and will most likely require surgery.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police later found Quenton Marselles Brown and arrested him. After injuries were observed, Brown allegedly said that “this was all over a door ding without being asked any questions by Patrol officers,” the report detailed.

Brown was arrested on attempted murder charges. His bail was set at $300,000, and, should he make bail, he must wear an ankle monitor. Reportedly, Brown was arrested back in 2016 on suspicion of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Quenton Marselles Brown is the father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. He is a four-time NBA All-Star who has played for the team since 2016.