TikToker Charged With Attempted Murder Following High-Speed Police Chase

TikToker Elias Fritz, known as JaidoWorld on social media, is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly engaged in a violent high-speed chase with police during which gunfire was exchanged.

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the incident occurred on Monday, August 11, in New Providence, Bahamas. At around 4:30 a.m., officers on patrol observed a white vehicle traveling with the headlights off and at a “high rate of speed.”

Police officers attempted to stop the vehicle, to no avail. A pursuit ensued, during which passengers inside the vehicle fired gunshots in the direction of the officers. The police, in turn, returned fire.

The high-speed chase eventually ended when the white vehicle collided with a utility pole. Three teenagers, aged 19, 19, and 17, were arrested, and a “high-powered weapon” was allegedly recovered from the vehicle.

As a result of the collision, the three suspects sustained injuries. Furthermore, one of the 19-year-olds suffered from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

One of the 19-year-olds was identified as Fritz by The Tribune 242.

Arrested And Charged

Additionally, while the pursuit was happening, a patrolling police unit was flagged down by a motorist. He was suffering from a gunshot wound, and allegedly said that one of the white vehicle occupants had shot him. The motorist was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

As per Eyewitness News Bahamas, Elias Fritz and the other 19-year-old are charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm with the intent to endanger life, and attempted murder.

As per The Tribune, Fritz was not required to enter a plea. He has been remanded in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 21 for a voluntary bill of indictment presentation.

Fritz, known as JaidoWorld on social media, has over 50K followers on Instagram and over 350K followers on TikTok. He recently shared that his mother had passed away on July 26. She was preceded in death by her son, Fritz’s brother, according to a GoFundMe that is no longer accepting donations.

“The weight of these events has been overwhelmingly heavy,” the fundraiser read. “My sister and I find ourselves in two different countries, struggling to navigate our grief and the responsibilities that lie ahead.”