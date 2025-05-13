rapper-tory-lanez-hospitalized-after-being-stabbed-in-prison

Rapper Tory Lanez is currently recovering in a hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in prison in the early hours of May 12.

According to TMZ, the “Traphouse” hitmaker, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. Another inmate stabbed him during an altercation in the yard of the California Correctional Institution of Tehachapi.

Multiple sources confirmed that Lanze was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance after being stabbed. They claimed that the wound was not life-threatening. However, the CDCR spokesperson that TMZ spoke to did not reveal the rapper’s current condition.

It also remains unclear what led to the altercation between Lanez and the fellow inmate.

Lanez was convicted of his attack on Megan Thee Stallion in 2022.

Megan Thee Stallion Was Recently Granted a Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez was stabbed just months after Megan Thee Stallion filed and was granted a restraining order against him.

In her petition, the female rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, asked a judge to stop Lanez from using others to continue harassing her online.

“Even now, while behind bars, Mr. Peterson shows no signs of stopping,” the petition reads, per the Associated Press. “Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Ms. Pete, Mr. Peterson continues to subject her to repeated trauma and revictimization.”

Megan Thee Stallion further claimed that Tory’s prison call logs reveal his efforts to orchestrate attacks on her credibility.

In January 2025, Megan Thee Stallion was granted a five-year restraining order against Lanez. The order is valid through Jan. 9, 2030. The order was notably based on “unlawful violence, a credible threat of violence, or stalking.”

“I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again,” Megan Thee Stallion stated, per reporter Meghann Cuniff. “I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again, and maybe this time I won’t make it.”