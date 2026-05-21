‘Don’t Know How I’m Going to Pay My Bills’: Country Singer Falls on Hard Times, Asks Fans for Support

An indie country singer recently took to social media to candidly admit they were having trouble paying bills, enlisting fans to help make ends meet.

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‘Adeem Bingham, who performs as Adeem the Artist, shared their financial struggles in a Facebook post on May 20.

“This sucks and is embarrassing because all I do anymore is ask for money, but also I really don’t know what to do and don’t really have like a support system to lean on,’ the “Asheville Blues” singer wrote alongside a nonplussed selfie. “My car broke down. I don’t, like- I don’t know how I’m going to pay my bills right now. I have had a couple of gigs, but it’s not enough to sustain me.”

“People aren’t really writing me back for efforts at booking gigs & I haven’t been able to find a job. It’s just a real s—y point in my life in a lot of ways,” the country artist admitted.

The “Ashes in Flight” singer then openly asked fans for help.

“If you’ve got anything you can spare to kick my way, I don’t think short of a miracle that I am going to be able to figure this out, and once I lose my car, it’s kind of just all over for me, honestly.”

Country singer Adeem the Artist performs in 2024. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

They concluded on a somber note: “I’m dangling on the ledge of oblivion a little bit & trying to keep myself sedated.”

Of course, fans showed their support in the comments section.

“Don’t give up. Life sucks sometimes. Situations like this is when I wish I had all the means in the world to help,” one top comment read. ” I love your music. Life is just so hard,’ another fan offered.

Last fall, the singer announced they were going on a hiatus. Their latest limited album, notes from inside, is available to preorder on Bandcamp.