revered-vocalist-with-inspiring-story-dies-suddenly-limmie-pulliam-was-50.

Limmie Pulliam, the beloved tenor who went from working as a debt collector and security guard to performing with major opera companies, has passed away.

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Pulliam died suddenly on May 18 in Houston, The Dallas Morning News reported. The 50-year-old was visiting family, according to his manager. A cause of death has not been revealed.

A native of Missouri, Pulliam attended the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio to pursue a career in opera. He faced challenges with his weight, which he considered a hindrance to his opera career. He recounted to The New York Times that he was once told to “lose 50 pounds” just to audition. In his early twenties, Pulliam stepped away from singing, taking on jobs as a debt collector and a security guard.

However, after singing the National Anthem at several political events, he told The Times he realized he had “a more mature, burnished quality” to his voice, and “it had grown substantially in size.”

Limmie Pulliam, left, performs as Manrico, and Vladimir Stoyanov is Count Di Luna during dress rehearsal of L.A. Opera’s 2021 production of ‘Il Trovatore.’ (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

After resuming his vocal studies, Pulliam’s powerful tenor began to attract more attention. He went on to perform with major opera companies and orchestras, including the Minnesota Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre Métropolitain, New Orleans Opera, Austin Opera, Cleveland Orchestra, Dallas Symphony, Utah Opera, Gewandhaus Orchester, Florida Grand Opera, and Madison Opera and Symphony.

Pulliam made his Carnegie Hall debut with the Oberlin Orchestra in January 2023.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra Pays Tribute to Limmie Pulliam

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra paid tribute to Limmie Pulliam in a heartfelt social media post.

“[We] are deeply saddened by the loss of beloved tenor, Limmie Pulliam,” the Facebook message began. “We were honored to share three moving performances with Limmie in Mahler’s Symphony No. 8 this past weekend. His extraordinary artistry and infectious spirit left a lasting impression on everyone who had the opportunity to experience his powerful and beautiful voice.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” they added.

According to Opera Wire, Pulliam’s only recording was a recital album titled Witness.