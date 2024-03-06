travis-and-jason-kelce-filmed-chugging-beers-at-celtics-game

Enjoying a much-needed trip back home, Travis and Jason Kelce were spotted chugging beers while at the Cleveland Cavaliers versus Boston Celtics game on Tuesday.

In a video shared on the Cavaliers’ X account (formerly Twitter), Travis appeared to be talking to some fans courtside while Jason was on the phone. The Cavs mascot Moondog was seen giving the Kelce brothers two beers. They then lifted their drinks in the air before clinking the cups.

Travis and Jason Kelce made an appearance in their hometown while wearing their NFL apparel. They sat courtside as the Cavs took on the Celtics and won 105-104. Those attending the game received limited-edition “Kelce Brothers” bobbleheads. The figurines each have Cavs jerseys on with their respective NFL jersey numbers.

Earlier this week, Jason Kelce announced he was officially retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons. Travis appeared to be emotional during the announcement. “We have a small family, no cousins, one aunt and one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives,” Jason said about his childhood. “We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each other.”

Jason also talked about how he and Travis Kelce invented games and imagined themselves as star players of that time. “We’d envision making the winning plays day after day on Coleridge Road. We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house.”

Jason then stated there was no chance he’d be where he is today without the bond he and his brother share. “It made me stronger, tougher, smarter, and it taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding.”

Jason Kelce Praised Mom and Dad For Their Constant Support

After taking time to praise his younger brother Travis, Jason Kelce spoke about the love and support he has constantly received from his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce.

“My father believed in me more than anyone,” Jason said. “He believed in my brother, and whenever my own insecurities would arise or self-doubt would come in, he would stifle them with the warm embrace of belief, unwavering love, and belief… He was the man and continues to be the man I strive to be.”

Jason then said he wouldn’t let his mother Donna become the mom of the NFL. “[She is] a representative for all moms out there who have sacrificed so much for their children,” he explained. “Mom took the opportunity to go to college and graduated from Ohio University, worked in banking for over 40 years, climbing the corporate ladder from a teller to a VP, and was largely the breadwinner for our family.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles player went on to add that she learned the all-important lesson of never letting anyone tell you what you can’t do from his parents.