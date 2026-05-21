Kyle Busch Dead at 41

Kyle Busch, the currently active NASCAR driver with a legendary career, has died. He was 41.

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The news comes just hours after Busch was hospitalized on Thursday for an unspecified “severe illness.” The statements at the time noted he would not compete at the league’s Charlotte Motor Speedway events this weekend as a result of the sickness.

Shocking the sports world just hours later, his family announced that the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who is NASCAR’s combined all-time wins record holder, has died.

Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15, 2026 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

“We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport’s greatest and fiercest drivers,” NASCAR’s first statement read. He was 41 years old. We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire motorsports community.”

The league soon shared an additional statement on behalf of the Busch family and his latest team, Richard Childress Racing:

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”

Busch’s cause of death remains unclear. He has been suffering a sinus cold and a tough cough in recent weeks, but it is unclear if they are tied to his passing.

“Always one of my favorite places to race.”



Kyle Busch speaks with @AmandaBusick after his win at Dover. pic.twitter.com/bAEf6kEkut — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 15, 2026

He is survived by his wife Samantha and their two children. Busch’s brother, Kurt Busch, is also a NASCAR legend.

Suggest and our sister site, FanBuzz, will provide further updates on the shocking passing of Kyle Busch once they become available.