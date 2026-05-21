‘Grateful to Not Be in Prison’: Survivor’ and ‘Traitors’ Star Celebrates Sobriety Milestone

After nearly 20 years of sobriety, Survivor and Traitors star Carolyn Wiger reflects on her journey so far.

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In an Instagram post, Wiger shared a throwback of herself and a recent photo that says “17 years sober.”

“Grateful to not be in prison,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “But for real, as I celebrate 17 years sober, I think about my first year and how impossible I thought this was.”

Wigner went on to write, “I hated myself so much that I figured wtf do I have to lose by genuinely committing myself to recovery. I was determined to love myself again.”

Continuing to explain the importance of her getting sober, Wiger shared, “I learned how to communicate, accept myself, healed my trauma, and the most importantly…. I promised myself I would never hold my feelings in ever again. The result? Well, depends on who you ask lol but I’m proud to be ‘overly emotional.’”

She further noted that she is proud to “cry freely” and have the scars that she carries because “all of them have made” her who she is today.

“Life doesn’t immediately become easier when you get sober,” Wiger added. “Life continues to happen. I just ain’t numb for it anymore🥳🙏🌈 whasssup.”

Wiger previously struggled with legal woes after several arrests, including a DUI.

Wiger Previously Opened Up About Her Addiction Battle

During a February 2023 interview with Parade, Wiger opened up about her struggles with addiction over the years.

“I spent a lot of years not knowing who I was, not liking the person that I saw in the mirror,” she explained. “Addiction is torture on your brain. And I spent so many years in therapy, going and looking at myself, looking at all of the parts that I didn’t like or wasn’t proud of.”

She went on to say, “And I feel like I did the work to get to where I am today and be a person that I can be proud of. At 35 years old, I’m okay with who I am.”

When asked how she will approach Survivor, Wiger said she would just be her authentic self.

” And I feel like there isn’t anything that anyone’s going to say to me that’s any worse than anything I’ve either been through or I’ve already said to myself,” she added. “So I feel like I’m just prepared. I’ve done the mental work because I know who I am. I know my flaws. And I’m okay with that.”