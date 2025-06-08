Father Accused Of Killing His 3 Daughters Allegedly Made Chilling Searches Online Days Before Incident

Travis Decker, a homeless father, allegedly murdered his three daughters, ages 6, 8, and 9, during a “planned visitation.” Authorities have revealed that, days before the alleged killings, Decker reportedly searched for information on how to move to Canada.

According to a U.S. Marshals Service affidavit obtained by Fox 13, Decker’s Google account shows search queries that suggest he was planning to move to Canada after his alleged crime.

Among these, Decker reportedly researched “how does a person move to Canada,” “how to relocate to Canada,” and “jobs Canada.” The Independent reported that Decker even visited “Find a job – Canada.ca.” These searches occurred on May 26. This is four days before the planned visitation, when he allegedly kidnapped and then killed his daughters.

Decker’s vehicle and the bodies of Paityn, Olivia, and Evelyn Decker were found near the Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth, Washington.

“The location of the victim’s remains is relatively close to the Canadian border and approximately 11 miles from the Pacific Crest Trail, a well-established trail that leads directly Canada,” the affidavit added.

Decker Sisters Killed

The Wenatchee Police Department reported that Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker went missing on Friday, May 30, during a planned visitation with their father, Travis Decker. After failing to return the girls to their mother, Whitney, an Endangered Missing Person Alert (EMPA) was issued by the Washington State Patrol.

On June 2, the bodies of the three Decker sisters were found near the aforementioned campground. Fox 13 reported that a preliminary examination determined that the girls died by asphyxiation.

The search for Travis Decker continues. Washington Governor Bob Ferguson confirmed on June 6 that Washington National Guard resources were directed to Decker’s search.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has repeatedly shared new images of Decker on social media. Previously, the CCSO shared a Ring camera video of Decker approaching an unidentified home days before the incident. The sheriff’s office also shared other pictures of Decker shortly after.

Travis Decker is 5’8”, weighs 190 lbs, and has a black ponytail. He wore a light shirt and dark shorts the last time he was seen on May 30. He is military trained and is considered dangerous.

A GoFundMe was set up to support Whitney Decker with her expenses and legal costs stemming from the tragic loss of her daughters.