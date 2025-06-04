Three Sisters Missing During ‘Planned Visitation’ With Homeless Father Found Dead

Days after three young sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, went missing during a planned visitation with their homeless father, authorities managed to locate them near a campground. Tragically, the Decker sisters were found dead, with authorities determining their cause of death as asphyxiation.

According to the Wenatchee Police Department (WPD9, authorities located the vehicle belonging to the father of the young sisters, Travis Decker, on June 2 at around 3:45 p.m. It was found unoccupied in Chelan County, near the Rock Island Campground, accessible via Icicle Road.

A search in the immediate area took place immediately. It was then that, unfortunately, the bodies of Paityn Decker, 9, Evelyn Decker, 8, and Olivia Decker, 5, were found. According to a preliminary examination obtained by Fox 13, the three girls died by asphyxiation.

Travis Decker, the father of the girls, who reportedly is a former military member, was reported to be homeless. According to the WPD, Decker lived in his vehicle or at motels at the time of the alleged kidnappings.

At the time, a search warrant for him was issued on three counts of first-degree custodial interference. However, after the Decker sisters were found dead, Decker is now wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

As per the WPD, it is unknown if Travis Decker is armed or not. However, should any individual approach him, he may “pose a significant threat.”

Girls Gone Missing

The WPD reported previously that Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia had gone with their father as part of a planned visitation on Friday, May 30. The girls’ mother, Whitney Decker, also issued a post reporting on her daughters’ disappearance. However, ever since the tragic news of their passing, Whitney has deleted all her Facebook posts.

On Friday night, after Travis Decker failed to return the girls to Whitney, an AMBER alert was requested by the Washington State Patrol. However, at the time, the disappearance did not meet the “required criteria.” An Endangered Missing Person Alert (EMPA) was issued instead.

Photos via Wenatchee Police Department & YouTube

According to Whitney, who spoke with Fox 13, when Travis picked up the girls, he seemed “quieter than usual.” As per the mother, Travis had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and, as part of their parenting plan, he was supposed to be treated for his mental health issues and receive anger management counseling.

Reportedly, Travis Decker had not been following the parenting plan and even refused to sign it.

Travis is 5’8”, weighs 190 lbs, has a black ponytail, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light shirt and dark shorts.

A GoFundMe was set up to raise funds for Whitney’s expenses and legal costs following her daughters’ deaths.