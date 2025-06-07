Footage Shows Wanted Father Accused Of Killing His Daughters

Travis Decker, the wanted homeless man who allegedly killed his three daughters during a “planned visitation,” was recorded by a security camera approaching a home days before the incident.

In a recent update by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), a video of Decker was shared. In it, he is shown approaching the door of an unidentified home, looking to the side. The footage, captured by a Ring camera, shows him standing at the door, later sliding his hand up and down the surface. The video would then cut off as Decker looks towards the house’s door.

According to the CCSO, the video was recorded days before the “planned visitation” with his three daughters, who were later found dead near a campground. The video was shared by the sheriff’s office to show his last known appearance.

Travis Decker, who is military trained, as per the sheriff’s office, is also capable of spending weeks in the wilderness, which has proven to be a challenge for authorities, as he is yet to be caught.

Decker Sisters Missing, Found Dead

According to the Wenatchee Police Department (WPD), Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker, ages 9, 8, and 5, went missing on Friday, May 30. It was reported at the time that the girls failed to be returned by Travis Decker during a planned visitation. The girls’ mother, Whitney Decker, revealed that they were supposed to come back at 8 p.m. that very same day. They never did.

An Endangered Missing Person Alert (EMPA) was issued by the Washington State Patrol. As per authorities, Travis Decker lived in either his vehicle or at motels in the area. He was homeless at the time of the incident.

Days later, however, on June 2, at around 3:45 p.m., as per the WPD, the bodies of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia were found near Rock Island Campground in Chelan County. A preliminary examination obtained by Fox 13 revealed that the sisters died by asphyxiation.

‘Quieter Than Usual’

Whitney Decker told PEOPLE Travis was a “present and active further up until the end.” She said, however, as per Fox 13, that he seemed “quieter than usual” on Friday, May 30.

Reportedly, Travis Decker suffers from mental health issues. He had agreed to receive treatment and anger management counseling as part of his parenting plan with Whitney.

According to an affidavit obtained by the New York Post, Decker Googled “how to relocate to Canada.” Furthermore, he reportedly visited a Canadian government job site days before disappearing with the Decker sisters.

Travis is yet to be found. He is 5’8”, weighs 190 lbs, had a black ponytail when he disappeared with his daughters, and has brown eyes. He wore a light shirt and dark shorts the last time he was seen.

A GoFundMe was set up to help cover Whitney’s expenses and legal costs. It has raised more than $1,1 million as of June 7.