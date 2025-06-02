3 Young Sisters Missing After ‘Planned Visitation’ With ‘Homeless’ Father

Three young sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, have gone missing after a “planned visitation” with their father. Travis Decker reportedly failed to drop the girls back at their mother’s, prompting a police search. According to police, Decker is homeless and lives in his vehicle.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Wenatchee Police Department (WPD), Olivia Decker, 5, Evelyn Decker, 8, and Paityn Decker, 9, were last seen on Friday, May 30, at around 5 p.m. They had left their home for a planned visitation with their father.

In a post made by Whitney Decker, the girls’ mother, Travis was supposed to return the girls to her at 8 p.m. on May 30.

“The cops have him going north out of Wenatchee at 5:41,” Whitney wrote on Facebook. “If you could please all keep an eye out for him, his phone is off and every hotel in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee have been checked.”

The WPD stated that Travis is currently homeless and lives in his vehicle. He also stays at “various hotels/motels or at campgrounds in the area.”

Photos via Wenatchee Police Department

“The visitation was part of a parenting plan, but he has since gone outside the parameters of it which is not normal and cause for the alarm,” the WPD added.

Currently, the investigation has not met AMBER Alert criteria. However, as the case is being closely monitored, an Endangered Missing Person Alert was issued through Washington State Patrol, as per the WPD.

Missing Girls’ Details

Police provided details about the missing girls and Travis Decker to allow them to be more easily identified.

Olivia Decker, 5, is 4’2”, weighs 50 lbs, has blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a coral/pink shirt.

Evelyn Decker, 8, is 4’4”, weighs 50 lbs, has blond hair and brown eyes. There is no information about the clothes she was wearing when she was last seen.

Paityn Decker, 9, is 4’9”, weighs 80 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, purple shorts, and pink Nikes.

Travis Decker is 5’8”, weighs 190 lbs, has a black ponytail, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light shirt and dark shorts. His vehicle is a 2017 GMC Sierra, with the licence plate D20165C.

As of June 2, Travis and the girls are nowhere to be found.